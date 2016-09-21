Tap opportunities on business formalisation, traders advised

Geita. Geita Regional Commissioner Ezekiel Kyunga (gesturing in the photo) yesterday urged business operators to formalise their trade undertakings.
By doing so, he said, they will contribute immensely to creating a conducive environment.
He was addressing a seminar on the need to formalise businesses which was organised by Business Registrations and Licensing Agency (Brela).
He said formalised businesses turn into legal entities whose rights and obligations are known and enforceable by law. Brela CEO Frank Kanyusi said the agency will start registering businesses, business names and trademarks online in March next year.