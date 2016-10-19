Tax burden hurts Z’bar tourism: study

The study indicates that a simpler, fairer and improved tax regime in the archipelago will go a long way to increase investment in the sector.

An independent report “Assessment of Levied Taxes on Tourism Sector in Zanzibar: Implications for the Industry Growth” funded by BEST-Dialogue was undertaken by Dr Deogratius Mahangila and Prof Wineaster Anderson.

It states that stakeholders in the sector are concerned that complex and multiple taxes hurt the industry, as well as unpredictably in tax administration and level of taxation. “As tourism stakeholders we want to comply with paying tax. Our demands are that the tax regime should be fair, simple and transparent. We want the government to make it easier for us,” said Zati chairman Seif Miskry.