Wednesday, October 19, 2016

Tax burden hurts Z’bar tourism: study

 

In Summary

  • The study indicates that a simpler, fairer and improved tax regime in the archipelago will go a long way to increase investment in the sector.
Advertisement
By Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Zanzibar Association of Tourism Investors (Zati) wants the government to improve the sector’s business environment as a new study reveals how taxation threatens its growth.

The study indicates that a simpler, fairer and improved tax regime in the archipelago will go a long way to increase investment in the sector.

An independent report “Assessment of Levied Taxes on Tourism Sector in Zanzibar: Implications for the Industry Growth” funded by BEST-Dialogue was undertaken by Dr Deogratius Mahangila and Prof Wineaster Anderson.

It states that stakeholders in the sector are concerned that complex and multiple taxes hurt the industry, as well as unpredictably in tax administration and level of taxation. “As tourism stakeholders we want to comply with paying tax. Our demands are that the tax regime should be fair, simple and transparent. We want the government to make it easier for us,” said Zati chairman Seif Miskry.

advertisement

In The Headlines

5 minutes ago

BRT company ‘broke’ over Sh6.4 billion debt

The company with a controlling stake in Dar es Salaam’s bus rapid transit (BRT) has been put on

Bunge team throws minister out over ‘empty’ report

Drama ensued yesterday in a meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on Industries, Trade and

  • News
    Public assured of surplus food in midst of shortages  
  • News
    Mbowe eviction legally okay, High Court decides  
  • News
    Norway, UN sign Sh10.6bn deal to empower refugees  
  • News
    Sh1.4bn needed to sort out conflicts  