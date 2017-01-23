Monday, January 23, 2017

Tea prices hit a 2-year high after rising 6.3pc

Edward Mudibo, the managing director of East African Tea Traders Association (Eatta), said the price is expected to maintain the trend in coming weeks. 

By Gerald Andae @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Nairobi. The price of tea has hit a two-year high with an increase of 6.3 per cent in the last auction with industry players forecasting more gains.

Edward Mudibo, the managing director of East African Tea Traders Association (Eatta), said the price is expected to maintain the trend in coming weeks. “This week’s price represents a two-year high and we expect to witness better prices at the auction in subsequent sales,” said Mr Mudibo. He noted that the drought will be a key factor in determining price as low volumes will raise demand and cost. However, he said, the price realised this week was not a result of the low volumes given that the quantity of tea offered for sale was higher than the previous week.

Eatta projects that the price might reach Sh300 per kilo, though it is expected to stabilise around the current figure. According to Kenya Tea Development Agency (KTDA) production of the beverage in the country has decreased by 30 per cent in the last five months due to the prolonged dry spell. (NMG)

