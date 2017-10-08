Technologies, innovations to grace horticulture meeting

By Zephania Ubwani @ubwanizg3 news@tz.nationmedia.com

Arusha. Exhibition of technologies and innovations that promote resilient, climate-smart agriculture will grace an international horticulture stakeholder's conference starting on Monday October 9.

"The conference will provide an excellent cross-learning experience sharing and networking platform for both local and international partners," said Jacquiline Mkindi, the CEO of the Tanzania Horticultural Association (Taha) which will host the event alongside with the International Trade Centre (ITC).

In attendance will be stakeholders in the horticulture industry being those from the government ministries and allied institutions, development partners, producers, processors, input dealers and exporters.

Ms Mkindi said in a statement availed to The Citizen that Zanzibar President, Dr Ali Mohamed Shein, has confirmed to grace the opening of the two-day conference at Mt Meru Hotel.

"Parallel to the main sessions, there will be exhibition of technologies and innovations that promote resilient, climate-smart agriculture by different technology companies," she said.

From around 2005/06, horticulture has registered a fast growth, making it the fastest-growing sub sector in the broader agricultural sector in Tanzania, registering $642 million exports last year from $383 million five years ago.

Recent statistics indicate that about a half of 6.2 million tonnes of the horticulture produce is air freighted to markets abroad; 20 per cent through Kenya while 30 and 20 per cent is routed through the Julius Nyerere and Kilimanjaro international airports respectively.

According to Anthony Chamanga, Taha's chief manager in charge of Development, projections are that horticultural exports, mainly to the European markets, will hit $ 1 billion by 2020.