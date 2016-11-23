Wednesday, November 23, 2016

Tigo announces Christmas smartphone promotion

 

In Summary

  • The phones will be complete with its Boom App loaded with local Music, Tigo chief commercial officer Shavkat Berdiev says.
Advertisement
By Citizen Reporter

Dar es Salaam. Tigo Tanzania is selling Tecno Y3+ smartphones at Sh99,999, each as it launches its festive season promotion.

The phones will be complete with its Boom App loaded with local Music, Tigo chief commercial officer Shavkat Berdiev says.

The Y3+ Music Smartphone comes with features that include an upgraded battery life, dual sim, 8 GB memory plus 512MB RAM, giving it more capability to process and store data.

According to Tigo brand manager William Mpinga, a buyer will be awarded a 1GB worth of internet data and 5,000-airtime to make calls on Tigo to Tigo network every month for a period of 1 year (12months)”

advertisement

In The Headlines

Colombia, FARC to sign new peace accord Thursday

Colombia's government and FARC guerrillas will sign a new peace accord Thursday, after a previous

Israel bid to quiet Muslim call to prayer revived

A controversial Israeli bill to quiet the Muslim call to prayer is to go forward after it was

  • News
    JPM given road map towards new Katiba  
  • News
    Funding crisis clouds Eala sitting in Nairobi  
  • News
    Independent candidacy not ditched: govt  
  • News
    Arusha man shortlisted for Sh67m engineering award  