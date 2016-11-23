Tigo announces Christmas smartphone promotion

By Citizen Reporter

Dar es Salaam. Tigo Tanzania is selling Tecno Y3+ smartphones at Sh99,999, each as it launches its festive season promotion.

The phones will be complete with its Boom App loaded with local Music, Tigo chief commercial officer Shavkat Berdiev says.

The Y3+ Music Smartphone comes with features that include an upgraded battery life, dual sim, 8 GB memory plus 512MB RAM, giving it more capability to process and store data.