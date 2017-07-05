Time of registering business name cut to one hour: Brela

By Alfred Zacharia @TheCitizenTZ azacharia@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Those seeking to register business names, trademarks and companies can now do so online.

They will no longer be compelled to shuttle from one office to another as Business Registration and Licensing Agency (Brela) has simplified those services.

Brela senior assistant registrar Seka Sekera told The Citizen at the 41st Dar es Salaam International Trade Fair that applicants will no longer seek taxpayers identification numbers (TIN) from the Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) and personal information from the National Identity Authority (Nida) when they are registered by the agency.

“We have made this to ease the registration process and save time. It’s possible for us to register many companies within a short period. The time of registration will also be reduced to at least an hour, instead of three days at the moment,” he said.

“Brela will be a one-stop centre for registration. Through online application, we will be able to communicate with other regulators in the process. For example, TIN will be offered by TRA. Personal information will be taken from Nida while land acquisition will be done by the Ministry of Lands, which is also be connected to the platform.”

Application forms are available on Brela website.

He said Brela and the Tanzania Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture (TCCIA) had worked out modalities to ensure smooth implementation of the strategy. He said upcountry businesspeople would submit their applications to TCCIA offices which would send them to the Brela headquarters. To register a company’s name an applicant has to pay Sh6,000 while TCCIA will charge Sh2,000.

Company registration fees will depend on the capital.

For a businessperson to register a company, he or she would require a

Company registration fees will range from Sh50,000 to Sh300,000 for a capital of Sh30 million.

Brela and TCCIA will charge the applicant a minimal fee of Sh5,000 for every company registered as an administrative cost.

He said the registration would be conducted without long queues and payment could be done through bank accounts. “Several banks will be involved in providing services to businesspeople.”

CRDB Bank and National Microfinance Bank will begin providing such services on Monday next week.