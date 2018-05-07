Tira launches digital platform for importers

By Zephania Ubwani @ubwanizg3 news@tz.nationmedia.com

Arusha. A digital platform has been launched to help local importers buy insurance policies from local insurance companies for all imported goods.

This is as required by the amendment of Article No. 133 of the Insurance Act of 2009.

The portal www.tiip.co.tz was announced here last week by the director of licensing and market conduct supervision at the Tanzania Insurance Regulatory Authority (Tira) Samwel Mwiru during a sensitization workshop on the facility.

“The portal is now active and available for use by all importers, clearing agents, insurance agents, insurance brokers and companies ,” he said.

The facility, which will serve as one stop insurance transaction platform for all imports, has been launched by TIRA in collaboration with the Insurance Institute of Tanzania (IIT).

However, for the Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) will require proof of purchase of Tanzania marine insurance prior to issuance of import clearance.

With the coming in of the new digital order, all imports into Tanzania whether by sea, road, air or rail must be insured by locally registered companies effective January 1st, 2018.

During the workshop, the Commissioner of Insurance Dr Baghayo Saqware allayed fears among some importers on buying insurance covers from local firms on grounds that the sector was strictly regulated and transparent.

“All insurance firms found to play foul will be scrapped,” he warned, noting that making use of the local companies was beneficial to the country’s economy.

According to him, currently there are a total of registered insurance companies in the country, 413 licensed agents and 150 recognised insurance brokers.

The sensitization workshop targeted insurance firms, export and import companies, insurance agents and brokers based in Arusha and its environs.

IIT president Mr Bosco Dugai informed the participants that local insurance firms reaped over Sh500 million in the first three months since the new arrangement came into force from car importers alone.

Under the arrangement, the government requires car importers to settle pay for their equipment insurance covers from local firms prior to buying the vehicles from overseas.