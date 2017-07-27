Top drivers renew rivalry in Dar

Dar es Salaam. Over 20 drivers are expected to compete in this year’s edition of Oryx Energies Tanzania Rally, which flags off at Southern Sun Hotel on August 4.

The much anticipated event will feature top drivers from Uganda, Kenya, Zambia and hosts Tanzania.

The event counts towards African Rally Championship (ARC) as well as national motorsport title race (NRC).

The rally will be contested on two legs each on separate days, Saturday and Sunday in Coast Region, mostly Chalinze and Bagamoyo terrains, according to the Automobile Association of Tanzanias (AAT) chief executive officer, Yusuf Ghor.

Ghor said yesterday that the full distance to be covered will be unveiled tomorrow during the launch of the rally.

Tanzania’s top drivers for the rally include Arusha Motor Sports Club’s ace Gerald Miller, who is leading the pack of domestic-based contenders for NRC title. Others are Randeep Birdi, Dharam Pandya, Sameer Nahdi ‘Shanto’, Ahmed Huwel, Hari Singh team trio of Gurpal, Ajminder and Rajpar Dhani.

Birdi, Pandya and Gurpal Sandhu are so far the only drivers who have registered to vie for African Championship.

Top ranked contenders for ARC include Kenyan Chattle brothers of Jaspereet and Dilraj, Muna Singh Jr leads Zambian trio for the ARC contention with Gomes duo of Kleevan and Leroy. The only Ugandan entrant so far is Christakis Fiddle, who will be navigated by Rwandan Eric Nzamwita in their Mitsubishi Evolution 10.

Manvir Baryan, Piero Canobblo and Raaj Bhanj complete the Kenyan line-up of five drivers in the show. However, there are other Kenyan navigators who have teamed up with Tanzanian drivers in the race as well.

The navigators are Absalon Aswani who teams up with Ajminder Dhani, Riyaz Ismail/Rajpar Dhani, Sameer Yusuf/Gurjit Dhani, James Mwangi/Gupal Sandhu, Peter Fox/ Gerald Miller.

Concluding the twelve entries from Tanzania are Hussein Suleiman/Imranali Chandu, Salim Hadji/Manmeet Birdi and Naheem Daud/Victor Jackson.

More entries are still pouring in, according to Ghor, with full line-up expected to hit a record 30 at the end of this week.