Toyota Tanzania unveils new modern showroom in Dar

By Citizen Reporter

Dar es Salaam. Toyota Tanzania Limited has unveiled a new modern showroom at its head office in the city, marking commitment to service delivery in the country.

The new facility will house the Toyota and Hino model range including the recently launched 8th generation Hilux pickup, the second generation Fortuner SUV and the Landcruiser VXR, according to a statement issued yesterday.

“The opening of the new showroom marks an exciting stage in the Toyota Tanzania journey, and demonstrates the Karimjee Group’s commitment to excellence across the board.