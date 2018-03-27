Traders on edge despite Tokyo gain

Hong Kong. Tokyo and Hong Kong recovered from early losses on a mixed day for Asian markets but traders remain on edge over Donald Trump’s controversial tariffs, which had fanned fears of a trade war that could hammer the global economy.

The US move to impose $60 billion in levies on China -- claiming the country is breaching intellectual property rights -- sparked a rout of equities across the world, while Beijing warned it was “not afraid of a trade war”.

US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said at the weekend that Trump was not ready to back down but added that he had “very productive conversations” with Chinese officials on the issue.

Trump’s announcement came weeks after he unveiled tariffs on the import of steel and aluminium products as he presses on with his “America First” protectionist programme.

Beijing did not rule out cutting back its purchases of US Treasuries, which are crucial to keep the wheels of the world’s top economy greased. China is the biggest buyer of Treasuries. (AFP)

Wall Street’s three main indexes tumbled for a second successive day on Friday, and Asian investors -- who fled to the hills last week -- continued to sell on Monday.

“How China escalates will determine the pace of play, but Chinese retaliation so far has been more genial than initially thought, and they have made efforts for a diplomatic solution,” said Stephen Innes, head of Asia-Pacific trading at OANDA.

“Although China is willing to negotiate and is likely to offer compromises, uncertainty and the fear of escalation will likely hold back market sentiment in the short run.”

Adding to the negative sentiment was news that Trump had installed a hardline hawk, John Bolton, as his national security adviser, stoking geopolitical worries.

