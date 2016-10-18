Turnover dips by 90pc as volatility hits Dar bourse

By Alawi Masare @AMasare malawi@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Turnover of the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) depreciated by 90.8 per cent last week as the bourse is going through volatility created by the market forces.

Last week’s turnover decreased to Sh2.99 billion compared with Sh32.5 billion recorded in the previous week.

Foreign participation dropped by 92.79 per cent while the volume of shares which were transacted declined by 94.15 per cent.

“There is no specific reason for this as the market is usually driven by the forces of demand and supply. Our market has been slow and that’s normal for the bourse to experience volatilities,” said Mr Raphael Masumbuko, chief executive officer of Zan Securities.

DSE trading is still dominated by foreign investors by almost 70 per cent.

The foreign ownership of the local listed companies was capped at 60 per cent but in 2014 the government opened its capital account and removed the restrictions on the foreign investors.

In the previous week, the turnover advanced by 64.97 per cent to Sh32.5 billion with Tanzania Cigarette Company (TCC) accounting for 80 per cent after selling its shares through two pre-arranged transactions.

Top trading equities that dominated the market share last week were Tanzania Breweries Ltd (TBL) at 96.06 per cent, followed by CRDB Bank PLC (CRDB) at 2.38 per cent.

Prices of the domestic equities remained constant for two consecutive weeks.

The total market capitalisation decreased by 2.93 per cent closing the week at Sh20.86 trillion while the domestic market capitalisation remained at Sh8.13 trillion for the second consecutive week.

The Tanzania Share Index (TSI) capped at 3,869.57 points, the same as the preceding week while the All Share Index (DSEI) closed at 2,395.10 points, down by 2.92 per cent compared to the previous week.