Two schools join Tigo digital tech

By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Njombe. Tigo Tanzania on Thursday provided digital education content to two secondary schools in Njombe as part of its Tigo eSchools Program and the Tigo Fiesta-2017 ‘Tumekusoma’ cultural festivities.

“We are living in a digital world, and the Tigo eschools project is equipping students to be part of the digital world,” the Tigo Zonal Director for Southern Highlands, Jackson Kiswaga, said – identifying the beneficiary institutions in the Njombe Administrative Region as the Njombe and Mpechi Secondary Schools.

As part of its Tumekusoma Initiative (roughly Kiswahili for ‘we have read/understand you’), the program underscores Tigo’s dynamic reputation as the telecoms brand that best understands and responds to the needs of its customers.

In the event, Tigo will be providing the digital education content to 52 secondary schools located in 12 of the 15 regions where the Tigo Fiesta 2017 –Tumekusoma festival will take place.

Speaking during the brief handing over ceremony at Njombe Secondary School, Kiswaga said the digital drive would enhance learning experience of students, thereby preparing them to be part of the global digital village.

In 2016, Tigo entered into a partnership with the Tanzanian Ministry of Communications, Works & Infrastructure to facilitate the roll-out of Internet access points in the country’s secondary schools to complement the Government’s eSchools project for a period of two (2) years.

As part of the agreement, the Ministry listed schools that are without computer labs, and need to be connected – and also guided implementation of the project.

For its part, Tigo sponsored the infrastructural development in the identified schools across the country, including wiring classrooms and installation of wireless LAN with Internet access points.

The third phase of the project is the ongoing installation of learning materials that students can access directly from the computer labs – thus digitising their learning experience!

“Through our corporate responsibility initiative (CRI), we are now implementing the Government’s vision to transform Tanzania into a knowledge-based Economy by the year 2025. Our company is committed to ensure that most of the secondary schools in the country do have access to the Internet – and also access to learning materials – so that they can be adequately prepared for the opportunities that come with the digital transformation that is currently sweeping the globe”, Kiswaga explained.

In addition to the two institutions in Njombe, other secondary schools that have already benefited from the Tigo project are ‘Arusha,’ ‘Arusha Day’ and ‘Ilbouru’ Secondary Schools in Arusha Region; the ‘Mwanza,’ ‘ Pamba’ and ‘Mirongo’ Secondary Schools in Mwanza Region; the ‘Tabora Girls’ and ‘Milambo’ Secondary Schools in Tabora Region; and the ‘Iringa’ and ‘Kleruu’ Secondary School in Iringa Region.

Other shools that are set to benefit from the project are the ‘Matalawe’ and ‘Songea Girls’ Secondary Schools in Songea Region; the ‘Morogoro Municipal’ and ‘Mzumbe’ Secondary Schools in Morogoro Region; the ‘Handeni’ and ‘Shemsanga’ Secondary Schools in Tanga Region, and ‘Mpwapwa’ Secondary School in Dodoma Region.