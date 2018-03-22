Two telcos in mobile money tie-up

By Gadiosa Lamtey @gadiosa2 glamtey@nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Partnership has been established between TTCL Corporation and Tigo Tanzania, whereby customers can now send or receive cash on both networks at a uniform tariff.

Speaking during a joint press conference held yesterday, the TTCL Head of Mobile Financial Services, Mr Moses Alphonce, said the partnership aimed at giving convenient and affordable financial services to Tanzanians.

He said the establishment of TTCL Pesa, which has forged a partnership with Tigo Pesa, was aimed at creating financial solutions for TTCL voice and data subscribers.

“Our target is to transform the financial needs of our people to become more cashless and be an enabler of all digital financial transactions performed in Tanzania,” he said

He added that TTCL had a robust platform that can provide utilities, companies and government institutions with an ability to provide digital payment solutions to millions of Tanzanians.

“The corporation is finalising the process of registering TTCL Pesa with the Tanzania Communication Regulatory Authority so that the name can start appearing in any financial transaction.

Tigopesa Chief Officer Mobile Financial Services Hussein Sayed said that the agreement was not only a manifestation of a ground-breaking partnership, but also a pioneer role in interoperability.

He said this has reaffirmed the two telecom’s keenness in providing their customers with unparalleled service in the new era of digital wallet.