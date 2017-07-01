UDSM emerges DITF overall winner

By Gadiosa Lamtey @gadiosa2 glamtey@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM) has emerged the overall winner at the 41st Dar es Salaam International Trade Fair (DITF), owing to its innovative technologies.

Among innovations which UDSM has displayed at this year's DITF are machine which can be used to spot gold concentrates. The technology can be easily used by small scale miners.

The Vocational Education and Training Authority (Veta) was named the first runner up while Property International Limited clinched the third position.