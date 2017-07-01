Saturday, July 1, 2017

UDSM emerges DITF overall winner

By Gadiosa Lamtey @gadiosa2 glamtey@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM) has emerged the overall winner at the 41st Dar es Salaam International Trade Fair (DITF), owing to its innovative technologies.

The Vocational Education and Training Authority (Veta) was named the first runner up while Property International Limited clinched the third position.

Veta was recognised following a number of technologies in areas of agriculture, livestock, irrigation, among other things.

