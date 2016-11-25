UN and Fursa train 2,300 youth on entrepreneurship

By Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Kigoma. The United Nations, in partnership with Fursa, has trained 3,000 young people in entrepreneurship and how to take part in implementing sustainable development goals in Kigoma.

Having received extensive training from the UN on the Global Goals, Fursa is now utilising its platform to conduct awareness-raising seminars across three regions in which over 10,000 young people are expected to participate.

A similar training programme was conducted in Dodoma last week, while another one will be held in Dar es Salaam next month.

“In every global goal, there is a chance for every youth to get an opportunity that can improve his/her living condition. As the UN, we are determined to partner with the youth in Kigoma with a view to helping them to prosper economically,” said Mr Rodriguez.

Speaking at the event, a representative from Fursa, Mr Ruge Mutahaba, urged the youth in Kigoma to wake up and utilise the opportunities around them and stop depending on the government for everything.

“In Kigoma, the UN is spending a lot of money on feeding refugees and that gives one a ready market for increased food production. You will be able to grab that chance if you join your hands and form farmers’ groups,” he said.

So far, Fursa has managed to create over 300 entrepreneurs’ groups countrywide.