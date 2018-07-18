US investigates possible gender bias at Uber

By Afp

San Francisco. Uber is facing a federal investigation on alleged discrimination against women working at the smartphone-summoned ride service, a source familiar with the matter said.

The US Equal Opportunity Commission began the probe in August of last year focusing on whether women at Uber were treated the same as their male counterparts when it came to pay or opportunity at the San Francisco-based startup, according to the source.

The source indicated Uber is one of several Silicon Valley firms being reviewed for potential gender discrimination.

The probe began as Uber ousted its chief executive in response to a series of missteps and revelations about a toxic workplace culture and ethically dubious business practices at the global ride-hailing giant.

“We are continually improving as a company and have proactively made a lot of changes in the last 18 months,” an Uber spokesman said in response to an AFP inquiry.

Changes made at Uber include a new salary structure; an overhauled performance review process, and diversity training for company employees worldwide, according to the spokesman.

Uber in May was hit with a lawsuit in California alleging sexual harassment and discrimination against female employees, apparently the first case in court since the ride-hailing giant scrapped a requirement for arbitration of such claims.

The suit filed in California superior court contended the company work culture was “permeated with degrading, marginalizing, discriminatory, and sexually harassing conduct towards women” and that this was perpetuated and condoned by managers.