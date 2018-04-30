US stocks decline amid rising yields

New York. US stocks traded lower for the week as investors were monitoring the bond market as well as a batch of corporate earnings.

For the week, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite Index lost 0.62 per cent, 0.01 per cent and 0.37 per cent respectively.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield broke above 3 per cent for the first time since 2014 on Tuesday. All three indexes suffered great losses during the day, with the Dow once plunging over 550 points.

The yield, a barometer for mortgage rates and other financial instruments, has jumped in April on signs of rising inflation, which sparked market speculation for more rate-hikes later this year.

Analysts said investors also worried that the climbing borrowing costs may slow the economy. A move in the yield above 2.9 per cent earlier this year sparked a correction for US equities. (Xinhua)

Meanwhile, Wall Street also paid a close attention to the corporate earnings reports.

US social media company Facebook reported first-quarter earnings and revenue that beat market expectations after the closing bell on Wednesday. Shares of the company closed 9.2 per cent higher on Thursday.