Uber now introduces rider call back line

By Gadiosa Lamtey @gadiosa2 glamtey@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Uber riders in Tanzania can now discuss safety and security matters with Uber’s Global Incident Response Team (IRT), thanks to the latest features added to the application.

Riders already have access to a global network of customer support centres to provide 24/7 support for general queries all over the world, which can be accessed through the app.

But with the IRT call-back line, riders can submit a ticket for a critical safety incident or accident through the app, including their contact number and short description of the event, the rider will then receive a call-back within a couple minutes from Uber’s team, the company said yesterday.

“We are always looking for ways to improve communication with our community and we are excited to be announcing this call-back line for riders for any safety-related matters they might have,” said Mr Alfred Msemo, country manager for Uber in Tanzania.