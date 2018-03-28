Uganda targets large tea consumers: board

Kampala. Uganda is seeking avenues through which it can directly market its tea to large consumers such as Russia, United Arab Emirates and Iran to earn a large premium, according to Uganda Export Promotion Board (UEPB).

Speaking in an interview, Ms Brenda Opus, the UEPB senior export marketing executive, said they were searching for ways through which they can promote Uganda’s tea instead of selling it through the Mombasa Tea Auction.

This, according to Mr Ignatius Byarugaba, the chief executive officer of Uganda Tea Development Agency, will give producers a chance to negotiate better prices. “At Mombasa we take prices as they come,” he said, urging government to expedite the direct market access process. (NMG)

Currently, about 97 per cent of all tea from Uganda is exported and sold through the Mombasa Tea Auction.

The move, if achieved, will give Uganda an opportunity to market its own tea brand.

According to the Uganda Tea Association, the country exports more than 60,000 tonnes of tea through the Mombasa Tea Auction.

Already, according to Opus, UEPB has trained more than 13 small holder tea factories to meet international standards required under the Goods Manufacturing Practice Certification.

The Goods Manufacturing Practice Certification is a standard requirement for tea exporters, especially in large consuming countries such as Iran, Russia and central Asia markets.