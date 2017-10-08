Sunday, October 8, 2017

VP Samia to grace women summit on finance

Tanzania’s Vice President Ms Samia Suluhu

Tanzania’s Vice President Ms Samia Suluhu Hassan 

In Summary

  • 300 people from 30 countries to attend
  • NMB one of co-hosts
Advertisement
By Alex Malanga @ChiefMalanga amalanga@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s Vice President Ms Samia Suluhu Hassan is expected to grace a global conference on women’s financial inclusion that will gather about 300 participants from 30 countries.

She will deliver the opening keynote address at the Making Finance Work for Women Summit slated for October 24 and 25 this year, according to a statement issued on Sunday, October 8.

Local co-host, NMB Bank, will join global NGO Women's World Banking to welcome the 300 executives from the financial services, consumer products and technology industries as well as investors, philanthropists and government representatives from more than 30 countries.

Participants will examine the best practices in researching, designing and delivering products to low-income women.

“Low-income women represent a tremendous market opportunity, and delivering financial services to women is an undeniable imperative for economic growth in Tanzania and around the globe,” noted the NMB chief executive officer Ms Ineke Bussemaker who serves on Women's World Banking’s board of directors.

According to the most recent World Bank Global index data, only 17 percent of women in Tanzania have an account at a formal financial institution.

“More than one billion women around the world do not have access to formal financial services. We are honored that the Vice President joins us to welcome global leaders who are harnessing the latest technologies and innovative approaches to reaching these women,” said the president and CEO of Women's World Banking Mary Ellen Iskenderian.

NMB and Women's World Banking are currently working together to better understand the banking needs of women and youth throughout Tanzania and to design financial products that meet those needs.

 

Related Stories

3  hours ago

VP Samia to grace women summit on finance

Tanzania’s Vice President Ms Samia Suluhu Hassan is expected to grace a global conference on women’s financial inclusion that will gather about 300 participants from 30 countries.

advertisement

In The Headlines

Many govt schools lack water: NGO

Only 40 per cent of primary schools and 56 secondary schools in the country have a reliable

Authorities express concern as boys skip school to graze livestock, till land

A large number of school-age boys in Handeni District, Tanga Region do not attend school because

  • News
    Govt firm on control of radioactive materials  
  • News
    Flora’s big break as AISHA receives global recognition  
  • News
    Over 600 residents rendered homeless as 200 houses destroyed  
  • News
    Incumbent Parliament Clerk defends Dr Magufuli  