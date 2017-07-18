VP to launch report on good governance in Dar

By Deogratius Kamagi @Deogratiuskamagi dkamagi@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Vice President Ms Samia Suluhu Hassan is expected to grace the official launch of the African Peer Review Mechanism (APRM) Tanzania report on good governance which will be held tomorrow at the Mwalimu Nyerere International Conventional Centre (JINCC).

The report was prepared by APRM Tanzania, covering various areas such as union matters, land related issues, gender equality, provision of social services including education, health, energy, water and information technology.

Speaking to members of the media in the city on Tuesday, Executive Secretary of the APRM Tanzania Ms Rehema Twalib said, the launch is in compliance with the agreed APRM principles of which to a large extent symbolizes the government’s continued engagement and commitment towards addressing the challenges identified in the report.

The report was released for the first time in 2012 for implementation of the recommendations. She said the report was also tabled before the Pan African Parliament in Egypt in October 2016, where Tanzania was recommended for efforts made to maintain peace and tranquility, human rights, economic development and use of Kiswahili as a national language.

“Other recommendations were on the maintenance of the union between Tanganyika and Zanzibar, and steps taken to address challenges in the provision of social service,” she said.

The event will be attended by various stakeholders, various stakeholders groups including, senior government leaders on good governance, ministers from both part of the union, members of parliament, members of house of the representatives, judges, leaders of political parties and Civil Society Organizations (CSOs).

Others are private sector cooperatives, religious institutions, academicians, and the commission for Human rights and Good Governance, electoral commission and development partners.

On her part, head of mission in the APRM continental secretariat Dr Rachel Mukamumana mentioned corruption, gender based violence and land disputes as common challenges facing 20 African developing countries.