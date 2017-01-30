Visa partners with Atlas Mara banks

Dar es Salaam. A global payments technology company, Visa, has signed a commercial partnership with Atlas Mara Limited–the parent company of Bank ABC to drive electronic payment and financial inclusion in Sub Saharan Africa.

Through the partnership, Atlas Mara’s banks will leverage already existing Visa payment platforms to provide their customers new ways of transacting that are convenient, and more secure, according to a statement issued yesterday.

“Atlas Mara is a driving force for the provision of better and reliable financial services to more Africans everywhere,” said Mr Andrew Torre, Group Country Manager for Visa Sub-Saharan Africa. “Our partnership enables Atlas Mara to deploy Visa’s global assets and payment solutions and has the potential to be transformational for commerce, mobile payments and financial inclusion across Africa,” he added.