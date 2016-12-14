Vodacom customers to win Sh5bn in festive promotion

By Citizen Reporter

Dar es Salaam. Vodacom Tanzania has announced its festive promotion dubbed ‘Nogesha Upendo’ in which subscribers win a total of Sh5 billion in two months.



The mobile operator, which also seeks to list on the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange, said in a statement yesterday that customers stand a chance to win prizes, talk time and data every day for the period. Five hundred customers will each win Sh1 million.

