Vodacom customers to win Sh5bn in festive promotion

Dar es Salaam. Vodacom Tanzania has announced its festive promotion dubbed ‘Nogesha Upendo’ in which subscribers win a total of Sh5 billion in two months.
The mobile operator, which also seeks to list on the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange, said in a statement yesterday that customers stand a chance to win prizes, talk time and data every day for the period. Five hundred customers will each win Sh1 million.
“We are pleased to launch our festive campaign which reflects insights from our customers. We know this season of festivities brings Tanzanian families and friends together, with lots of giving and sharing with each other,” said Vodacom Corporate Affairs director Rosalynn Mworia.