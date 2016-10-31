Monday, October 31, 2016

Vodacom displays mobile devices at bazaar in Moro

 

In Summary

  • The bazaar which took place at Saba Saba Grounds at the weekend brought together the consumers and the company officials and agents.
Advertisement
By Citizen Reporter

Morogoro. Vodacom Tanzania has held a bazaar of mobile communication devices in Morogoro to display products and services the operator offers.

The bazaar which took place at Saba Saba Grounds at the weekend brought together the consumers and the company officials and agents.

“Vodacom provided its customers and non-customer buyers a chance to buy genuine mobile phones at affordable rates and the agents could explain about the company services and products physically,” the company said yesterday.

Vodacom was the leading mobile operator by June controlling 31 per cent of the market share

advertisement

In The Headlines

36 minutes ago

Editors want passing of media bill delayed

The Tanzania Editors Forum (TEF) has requested Parliament to postpone the passing of the Media

28 minutes ago

Tanzania’s largest bank posts Sh2bn quarterly loss

Tanzania’s largest bank, CRDB, has posted a Sh1.9 billion loss in the third quarter of this year

  • News
    How TZ helped soften Unesco resolution in favour of Israel  
  • News
    HESLB to verify loan applicants once again  
  • News
    SPECIAL REPORT : A perfect storm: Climate change and overfishing  
  • News
    How business community can fund cancer treament  