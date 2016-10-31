Vodacom displays mobile devices at bazaar in Moro

By Citizen Reporter

Morogoro. Vodacom Tanzania has held a bazaar of mobile communication devices in Morogoro to display products and services the operator offers.

The bazaar which took place at Saba Saba Grounds at the weekend brought together the consumers and the company officials and agents.

“Vodacom provided its customers and non-customer buyers a chance to buy genuine mobile phones at affordable rates and the agents could explain about the company services and products physically,” the company said yesterday.