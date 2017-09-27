Vodacom eyes youth in latest product

Dar es Salaam. Vodacom Tanzania yesterday introduced a new product that is specifically designed to cater to the needs of young Tanzanians.
Christened “Pinduapindua”, the product promises to give youth the flexibility and freedom to choose how to use the bundle that they purchase.
Speaking at the launch in Dar es Salaam, the Vodacom Tanzania Plc Managing Director, Mr Ian Ferrao said the product is part of the company’s strategic vision to strengthen its position in the youth segment of the market.
“The youth are a very important part of the economy of Tanzania. Our research findings show that the youth segment is not only growing at an impressive rate, but youth have very uniquely specific needs” said Mr Ferrao, with revealing actual figures on the growth of the youth segment of the telecommunication market.