Vodacom eyes youth in latest product

Dar es Salaam. Vodacom Tanzania yesterday introduced a new product that is specifically designed to cater to the needs of young Tanzanians.

Christened “Pinduapindua”, the product promises to give youth the flexibility and freedom to choose how to use the bundle that they purchase.

Speaking at the launch in Dar es Salaam, the Vodacom Tanzania Plc Managing Director, Mr Ian Ferrao said the product is part of the company’s strategic vision to strengthen its position in the youth segment of the market.