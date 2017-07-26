Water services poor, new report reveals

By Rosemary Mirondo @mwaikama rmirondo@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania has been cited among countries in Africa that need to invest a lot in electricity and water to meet the Sustainable Development Goal 2030.

Tanzania and Ethiopia have lowest levels of provision at present which need to dedicate between 3 to 5 per cent of GDP to water and sanitation provision between 2016 and 2030 to meet SDG.

This is according to the Global Infrastructure Outlook report whose theme infrastructure investment needs for countries and sectors by 2040. The report is a detailed review and analytical tool that enables governments and business and infrastructure organisations to comprehensively analyse and predict infrastructure investment requirements across the globe.

Oxford Economics consulting director said globally the need for infrastructure investment is forecast to reach $94 trillion by 2040 and a further $3.5 trillion will be required to meet the UN SDG for electricity and water.