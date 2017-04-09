Water woes pose threat to future of horticulture

By Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Arusha. Ms Renalda Mlay, a banker-cum-financial management tutor, relinquished the academia fraternity to venture in the multi-million-dollar industry of horticulture.

The upcoming millionaire is caught up in both optimism and pessimism, thanks to high demand for horticultural produce in and outside the country amidst water blues rocking Tanzania.

There is no doubt that Ms Mlay sees a bright future in her new career, but the ever-growing challenge of water shortages countrywide makes her sometimes lose hope. In some parts of the country, there is adequate water to support horticultural production, job creation and growth.

This is attributed to, among other things, water and local authorities playing a critical role in the management of the resource, especially in the formulation and enforcement of by-laws that guide water utilisation and management in their areas.

“Water scarcity poses a big challenge to horticultural growth. It is an open secret that our country is endowed with abundant water sources, but in our eyes, water seems to be a problem,” she says.

Water is now needed more than ever before. “It is time the resource was properly managed to boost horticultural production,” she notes.

Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) expert Fidels Paul says water scarcity will, in the near future, adversely impact not only on horticulture, but also on food security if measures are not urgently taken.

Owing to poor law enforcement, over 80 per cent of water in use is left uncontrolled, resulting in a decline in the flow of rivers and conflict among community members, let alone those pitting smallholder farmers and investors.

Mr Paul says there has been inadequate water supply for the past three years. “This has led to low crop yield. During the dry season there is obviously water scarcity. Yet, during heavy rain, floods destroy roads and crops,” he explains.

According to Mr Paul, water rationing in most of the areas has made most farmers access water only once a week or get nothing at all. Normally, crops need water at least twice a week depending on the crop variety and the nature of soil.

He says inadequate water limits the capacity of farmers to produce more.

Legislation

Procedures and processes for sustainable management and development of water in Tanzania are stipulated in the Water Resources Management Act, 2009.

The law gives nine basin water authorities the mandate to sustainably manage the precious resource in their jurisdictions with Pangani Basin Water Board, for instance, overseeing Pangani, Umba, Msangazi and Zigi rivers in the northern and coastal areas.

Horticulture, although is gradually becoming the main activity in these rural areas, where approximately 300,000 farmers are in dire need of water to irrigate their crops, there is no specific legislation to govern rural water.

The Local Government (District Authorities) Act, 1982 gives the local authorities the mandate to, among other things, regulate and control water supply and usage, yet neither regulations nor by-laws are in place.

“This has resulted in uncontrolled use of water, which is not only inhibiting horticultural production, but is also fuelling conflicts, mostly compounded by the right to access the resource in Arusha, Kilimanjaro and Tanga regions,” Mr Paul explains in his paper presented at one-day water stakeholders’ dialogue meeting in Arusha.

The process for securing water use permits is complex and not clear at least to the majority of rural dwellers and water user groups do not have the capacity to negotiate.

Lack of a clear and inclusive system for planning water use at the grassroots also makes it hard for smallholders to comply with water user rights.

The district authorities do not seem to enact by-laws for managing and resolving conflicts arising from the scramble for the precious liquid in the near future.

He recommends that capacity building of farmers and other stakeholders on best water use practices is critical, tasking Tanzania Horticultural Association (Taha) to play a central role. “Awareness creation on proper water use is of profound importance,” he says, adding: “Improvement of capacities of water basins organisations to enforce laws and regulations is also crucial.”

He also strongly recommends the introduction of modern irrigation technologies and best water conservation practices. Taha has, on this backdrop, initiated a dialogue involving different key water users and authorities in its bid to tackle these challenges, thanks to the support from the BEST-Dilogue.

“Horticulture is among the few industries that heavily rely on water,” admits Mr Anthony Chamanga, the chief manager of the horticulture apex body in the country. He says:

“We saw the importance of kick starting comprehensive dialogue with all key water stakeholders to find a lasting solution to water challenges.”