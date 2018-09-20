Watermelon prices up as harvests end

By Halili Letea @hletea news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The prices of watermelon are expected to increase further, as the end of the harvest season nears in various parts of the country.

A market survey has established that the commodity wholesale prices have continued to increase in some city markets, with wholesalers saying it is due to slow supply.

The price of a single watermelon increased to an average of Sh1,000 and Sh4,000 on Tuesday this week from Sh500 and Sh2,000 that was recorded July 22, depending on the size of the fruit.

Retail prices for small-sized watermelons slightly improved to Sh1,000 from Sh700 while the largest pieces went for Sh2,000 from Sh1,000 in that period.

Wholesaler-cum-retailer at Buguruni-Veterinary market Issa Mandai said production of watermelons was currently low compared with last month, which has raised the demand. “Farmers sell products at higher prices because there is an increase in the number of buyers from northern Tanzania,” he said.

and outside the country” he said Mr Mandai who obtains most of his products from Morogoro, Coastal areas such as Rufiji and Ikwiriri.

Kariakoo Market Corporation’s, planning and statistical Officer Mr Henry Rwejuna says although watermelon depend mostly on irrigation and that they do not have permanent seasons.