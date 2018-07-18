We have new CEO, says Goldman Sachs

New York. Goldman Sachs named David Solomon its new chief executive Tuesday, implementing a much-telegraphed succession plan as it expands beyond its Wall Street roots to the broader consumer market.
The prestigious investment bank said Solomon will assume the top executive job on October 1, succeeding longtime chief Lloyd Blankfein, who will remain as chairman through the end of the year. Solomon will then succeed Blankfein as chairman.
The succession comes as Goldman expands efforts aimed at Main Street customers through online banking and other newer ventures such as credit cards, even as the bulk of revenues continues to come from legacy businesses such as merger and acquisition advising.