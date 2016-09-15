We’ll start using bank rates to set monetary policy: BoT

By Damas Kanyabwoya @TheCitizenTz dkanyabwoya@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Bank of Tanzania (BoT) will start using interest rates to set the monetary policy by the end of the year, a senior official said.

The director of Economic Research and Policy, Mr Johnson Nyela, told journalists yesterday that the process to start adopting the interest rates to set the monetary policy has reached an advanced stage and would be completed before the end of the year.

“It is difficult to give out the exact date of when we will start using interest rates to set the monetary policy but it should be by the end of this year. There are some steps that we have to take before we effectively start,” Mr Nyela said.

The central bank interest rate is also known as the bank rate. It is the rate that the central bank uses to charge commercial banks when it gives them loans and advances.

The Citizen understands that some of the reforms to be completed before the interest rate is adopted include the fully liberalisation of the capital account. The opening up of the capital account is a condition for achieving the East African Monetary Union and has been done in phases. The previous phases entailed liberalizing the account for East Africans. Capital account liberalisation is the easing of restrictions on capital flows across the country’s borders

The BoT currently uses a range of other instruments to set the monetary policy including foreign currency interventions and the controlling local currency’s liquidity in the market. But the BoT announced two years ago that it had started a transition towards adopting the bank rate.