Thursday, October 20, 2016

We’re committed to travel trade: Fastjet

 

In Summary

  • “Low-cost airlines typically operate without substantially engaging with the travel trade, preferring to focus on a direct booking model via their websites,” says Bezuidenhout in a statement that was availed to The Citizen yesterday
Advertisement
By Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Fastjet has renewed its commitment to the travel trade, with new chief executive officer Nico Bezuidenhout emphasizing the importance of travel agencies to the future success of the low-cost carrier, the company said in a statement yesterday.

“Low-cost airlines typically operate without substantially engaging with the travel trade, preferring to focus on a direct booking model via their websites,” says Bezuidenhout in a statement that was availed to The Citizen yesterday.

It states that one of Bezuidenhout’s first initiatives impacting the travel trade is a global distribution agreement with Amadeus, a leading provider of advanced technology solutions for the global travel industry. The agreement is the airline’s first direct move into global distribution, having previously only operated under Hahn Air Systems’ H1 Marketing Code. This multi-year agreement will result in African and worldwide Amadeus-connected travel agencies having access to fastjet’s low-fares, availability, and schedules in real time. Fastjet will be seamlessly integrated into Amadeus at every stage of the reservation process making bookings easier, faster and more productive for the travel trade.

advertisement

In The Headlines

2  hours ago

3,000 lives lost to food poison yearly: experts

Tanzania loses over Sh550 billion ($264 million) with at least 3167 people dying annually due to

1  hour ago

Two North Korean vessels seized in Zanzibar

Two North Korean ships have been seized by the government in Zanzibar for using Tanzania’s

  • News
    Burundi hails Tanzania’s ‘remarkable’ reform drive  
  • News
    Govt to recruit 1,400 workers for Muhimbili health centre  
  • Politics
    Bavicha’s 7-day ultimatum to govt over loans to students  
  • News
    Fear as govt goes after fake certificates  