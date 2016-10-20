We’re committed to travel trade: Fastjet

Dar es Salaam. Fastjet has renewed its commitment to the travel trade, with new chief executive officer Nico Bezuidenhout emphasizing the importance of travel agencies to the future success of the low-cost carrier, the company said in a statement yesterday.

“Low-cost airlines typically operate without substantially engaging with the travel trade, preferring to focus on a direct booking model via their websites,” says Bezuidenhout in a statement that was availed to The Citizen yesterday.

It states that one of Bezuidenhout’s first initiatives impacting the travel trade is a global distribution agreement with Amadeus, a leading provider of advanced technology solutions for the global travel industry. The agreement is the airline’s first direct move into global distribution, having previously only operated under Hahn Air Systems’ H1 Marketing Code. This multi-year agreement will result in African and worldwide Amadeus-connected travel agencies having access to fastjet’s low-fares, availability, and schedules in real time. Fastjet will be seamlessly integrated into Amadeus at every stage of the reservation process making bookings easier, faster and more productive for the travel trade.