Wheat flour prices up globally

By Gerald Andae @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Nairobi. The price of wheat flour in the supermarkets has started going up following a similar increase in the international market of the commodity, where Kenya gets a third of its supplies.

Millers said they had been forced to adjust the price of flour to match with that of the world market, which has risen to $260 per tonne when it lands in Mombasa from $210 last month.

The price of flour had registered a significant drop last month, declining by about Sh15 compared with last December when a two-kilo packet retailed at Sh130 on average.

“International prices have gone up and it has now become expensive to acquire wheat at the international market,” said Nick Hutchinson, the chairperson of Cereal Millers Association (CMA).

High global prices have been attributed to low supply of the commodity in the world market.

A spot check in Nairobi supermarkets found a two-kilogramme packet of Golden flour had increased to Sh115 from Sh106 last month, Pembe to Sh115 from Sh108, Kifaru to Sh110 from Sh106 while Ndovu is currently trading at Sh110 from Sh108 while Ajab is retailing at Sh112 from Sh106.

Kenya does not produce sufficient wheat locally and it relies on imports to meet the annual demand, bringing in two-thirds of its requirement to meet the annual consumption of 900,000 tonnes against the local production of 350,000 tonnes.