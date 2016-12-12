Why Uganda power tariffs are high: ex-PS

Hoima. The high tariff of Bujagali power, $0.11 per kilowatt-hour against the desired $0.05 is a price Uganda is paying for having entertained theatrics by MPs that delayed the construction of the dam at the time when both construction materials and the cost of capital was still very low, the former Permanent Secretary in the ministry of Energy, Kabagambe Kaliisa, has revealed.

The 250Mw dam is owned by Bujagali Energy Ltd (BEL), a special-purpose vehicle, which is part of the Aga Khan Fund for Economic Development.

In a detailed chat with this newspaper this week about his career, Mr Kaliisa, explained that between 1999 and 2000 when government first set out to undertake the project, the cost of cement per tonne was USh2 million ($580) but in 2007 when it was started the cost for the same was USh4.2million ($1,200) while the cost of iron and steel per tonne cost was USh900,000 ($250) but the same cost USh2million ($600) in 2007.