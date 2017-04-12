Why mobile banking takes root

By Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Arusha. The introduction of mobile phone banking platforms a few years ago has significantly decongested banking halls, making transactions more convenient and client-friendly, a banker said here yesterday.

CRDB’s Meru Branch manager Leonce Matley said with the mobile banking, the number of customers visiting the banking hall has gone down from around 600 per day to nearly 400 in the past three months.

“Our random survey has revealed that SimBanking has become the most convenient and preferred service to our customers in this busiest branch in the Arusha Central Business District,” Mr Matley told journalists here yesterday. SimBanking allows customers to carry out transactions by using their mobile phones. It enables customers to conduct all their traditional banking needs - including balance enquiries, withdraws, deposits as well as their bill payments through Tigo Pesa, Airtel Money, M-Pesa and Halopesa. “SimBanking is simply a self-service channel that is accessible through the mobile phone….Through Cardless SimBanking, you can also send money to a person who does not have a bank account and who does not have M-Pesa, Tigo Pesa, Airtel Money or Halopesa,” said CRDB principal marketing officer Willy Kamwela.

He said security against fraudsters is curbed by the use of a secret code to every Sim banking transaction.