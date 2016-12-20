Winner of Sh320m Africa award gets govt support

By Alfred Zacharia @TheCitizenTz azacharia@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The government has offered a hectare to Malkia Investment Limited founder Jennifer Shigoli in Kibaha, Coast Region, to build a plant, days after she won the African Entrepreneurship Award in Casablanca, Morocco.

Moreover, the Tanzania Private Sector Foundation (TPSF) has promised to train her on entrepreneurship.

Ms Shigoli, who is also the company’s chief executive, won the first prize for her ‘Reusable Towels’ project in the education category and was awarded $150,000 (Sh327 million). The idea seemed useful and affordable to many girl students.

“I thank the government for giving me the piece of land to enable me to expand my business,” she told reporters yesterday.

TPSF board vice chairman Salum Shamte yesterday said the organisation would support her with technical and management skills.

He invited her to join TPSF.

“Shigoli can become an inspirational agent to young women,” Mr Shamte told a news conference.

Ms Shigoli plans to increase production to 10,000 pads a day from 2,500 currently and employ more than 5,000 people.

In July, TPSF said for industrialisation goals to be achieved the business community should get the government support. That includes financing and identification of conducive areas for setting up factories.

Speaking on the sidelines of an international seminar on China-Africa Industrial Capacity Cooperation, TPSF executive director Godfrey Simbeye said the government’s Second Five-Year Development Plan (FYDPII) promotes industrialisation, but financing is the business community’s major stumbling block.