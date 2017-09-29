Women should play role in industrialisation drive: call

By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. A not for profit women group has asked women to take advantage of the government’s industrialisation and create industries.

Speaking in the run up to a major women business summit to be held in Dar es Salaam on tomorrow (Saturday), the VoWET president Maida Waziri was adamant that women must play leading roles in establishing industries across the country.

“We know our government sees industrialization as the main catalyst for economic transformation- to drive economic growth, generate employment and reduce poverty,” she noted, adding that women must take advantage of that spirit, to open up factories across the country, for posterity and their own good.

The time has come, for women to stop thinking that they cannot be able to own their own factories and brands, to enhance value for Tanzania made produce, she noted.

She said that the 3rd Championing Women Leaders in Business Summit slated for Saturday, would look at industrialising Tanzania, and how can women be at the heart of the whole drive. Women owned business should play key role in the whole drive, and should be empowered to participate.

“Time and again, we say we have no capital… but if we organise ourselves, if we come together in every village, every ward, every district, every region, it will be easy to raise capital and build the factories needed to lead to a Tanzania made industrial revolution,” Maida, who is also the Managing Director, of leading women construction company in Tanzania, Ibra Contractors Limited, noted.

The explored for example the possibility of every Savings and Credit Cooperative Organisation (SACCO) in their localities coming up with factories to enhance productivity and add value. “There are many ideas we need to explore and come up with a concrete women in business agenda that will support the government drive to industrialise our motherland,” she noted.

She said VoWET created Championing Women Leaders in Business Summit as an annual event to encourage and inspire women to succeed in business.

“The Summit is designed to stir a national conversation about business challenges and successes. It also provides a platform for new entrepreneurs to network and showcase their products,” she noted.