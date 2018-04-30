Woolworths sails safely despite turbulences, says Chairman

By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Woolworths Tanzania has continued to grow from strength to strength, despite turbulences facing many businesses, company chairman Ali Mufuruki has revealed.

Officiating Woolworths’ fifth and largest store in the country located at Mlimani City in Dar es Salaam at the weekend, Mr Mufuruki said, at the time when others are closing shops, Woolworths is opening up new stores.

Mr Mufuruki noted that despite the fact that businesses have not been doing well for the past three years, Woolworths Tanzania management has been in a position to deal with the situation leading to further growth.

“Although we have not been in a position to meet our sales targets, we are proud that we have managed cost and in a special way I would like to congratulate the management team. Despite all the challenges we are facing, our business has been making profit year after year” he said.

The chairman said, Woolworths Tanzania is planning further expansion and it was currently looking for a space to open a new store in Dodoma region following the government move to shift its offices in the region.

“Woolworths last opened a new store in 2010 and this new opening further demonstrates the business’ commitment to growth in the country. This new opening also opens up a new location from which our customers can enjoy the benefits of our award winning WRewards customer loyalty programme.

The new store, which is 752 square metres, is the biggest mall in Tanzania, and offers a range of Fashion across Mens, Womens, and Kids inclusive of our Studio W brand, RE, our kids brand &US and David Jones Premium.