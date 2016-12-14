Workplace rights abuses trigger fears

By Ludger Kasumuni @TheCitizenTz lkasumuni@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Many investors’ failure to integrate gender and human rights issues into business operations has raised concern among experts.

They say the trend has derailed Tanzania’s plans of achieving the United Nations business and human rights goals.

Speaking on the sidelines of a one-day meeting on business for human rights and gender, legal expert Lulu Urio said there were still complaints about gender discrimination and abuses in workplaces.

Ms Urio is the director of empowerment and accountability at Legal and Human Rights Centre (LHRC).

She said it was worrying that shortfalls in mainstreaming gender issues and human rights were still in businesses.

She supported the Norwegian Embassy for organising the meeting.

LHRC reports have shown that it is an uphill task for Tanzania to attain the UN goals on women and gender rights in workplaces.

Industry,Trade and Investment permanent secretary Adelhem Meru said the government take the meeting’s proposals and integrate them with gender and human rights issues in business practices.

“We are planning to hold a national investors’ conference early next year to deliberate how gender and human rights can be integrated in business operations to ensure high level of corporate social responsibility,” said Dr Meru.