By Victor Juma @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Nairobi. The International Finance Corporation (IFC) is set to invest KSh3.5 billion in acquiring a 10.37 per cent stake in insurance group Britam.

The Nairobi Securities Exchange-listed firm said the proposed transaction –which will see the allocation of 224.1 million new ordinary shares to IFC— is subject to approvals from regulators and shareholders. “The proposed subscription is subject to conditions that are customary to transactions of this nature, including receipt of shareholders’ approval and regulatory approvals,” Britam said in a statement.

The insurer did not indicate how it would invest the cash realised in the share sale. The company last raised Sh6 billion in 2014 through a corporate bond, which will be redeemed in July 2019.

Britam’s recent major investment has been the construction of Britam Tower in Nairobi’s Upper Hill, which has a space of 30,000 square metres.

The entry of IFC, whose offer price of Sh15.85 represents a 58.5 per cent premium on the insurer’s closing price of Sh10 on Friday, will dilute existing shareholders by 10.3 per cent. The investment comes after a major decline in the company’s share price from a record high of Sh40 in September 2014.