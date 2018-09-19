Wednesday, September 19, 2018

Yam prices hit lowest level in 2 months

 

In Summary

  • Retail prices for a group of yams decreased to Sh1,000 from Sh2,000 during the same period.
  • Wholesalers attribute the price decrease to increased supply.
Advertisement
By Halili Letea @hletea news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Yam prices have fallen to the lowest level in two months.

A survey in city markets has established that the wholesale price for a 110 kilo-bag of yams dwindled to Sh80,000 on Monday this week, from around Sh130,000 on July 15 this year.

Retail prices for a group of yams decreased to Sh1,000 from Sh2,000 during the same period.

Wholesalers attribute the price decrease to increased supply.

“Irrigation farming has increased production,” Mabibo market wholesaler Said Musa said.

Morogoro, Ruvu, Rufiji in Ikwiriri and Kigamboni are main sources of yams on sale in city markets.

Tandika market chairman Mohamed Mwekya attributed the price decrease to increased supplies of yams, cassava and sweet potatoes in the market.

Nutritionists says yams are rich in starch, and can be prepared in many ways. They are available all year round, unlike other, unreliable, seasonal crops. These characteristics make yam a preferred food and a culturally important food security crop in some sub-Saharan African countries.

In 2014, worldwide production of yams was 68.1 million tonnes, led by Nigeria, with 66 per cent of the global total. The world average annual yield of yams was 8.8 tonnes per hectare in 2014.

advertisement

In The Headlines

3  hours ago

At least 60 global firms dealing in gas set to meet in Dar

An international symposium on gas and oil sector has been scheduled to be held in Dar es Salaam

4  hours ago

Mbowe: We’re boycotting upcoming by-elections

In an unexpected move, Chadema’s chairman Freeman Mbowe has announced the decision reached by his

  • News
    Police continues to hold 19 Chadema agents  
  • News
    Over 100 leaders attend capacity-building training by party registrar  
  • News
    Chadema’s Makene still grilled by police, Mambosasa unaware  
  • News
    Katiba forum questions why police officers celebrated after by-election  