Z’bar to host key tourism conference

By Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Zanzibar. A major private sector-lead tourism conference is set to take place in Zanzibar and it will be dominated by discussions about doing business in a bid to widen the sector benefits to reach more people in the Isles.

Organised by the Zanzibar Association of Tourism Investors (Zati), the conference is expected to attract investors along tourism value chain in the Isles as well as representatives of 12 government bodies, Zati said in a stamen yesterday.

The event which will also play a tourism mini-trade show and an after-conference networking gala, the statement reads.

“The conference - set to take place at the Park Hyatt Hotel in Stone Town, Zanzibar, October 20, 2016 - is a hallmark of a healthy private/public partnership,” the statement reads, quoting the Zati chairman, Mr Seif Miskry.