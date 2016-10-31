Zantel upbeat as it launches 4G internet

By Alawi Masare @AMasare malawi@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Zantel is confident about its business outlook after launching fourth generation (4G) internet in the mainland saying the fast network will strengthen its data focus.

The mobile operator which had 4 per cent market share of the 39.23 million subscribers by June 2016 said it doubled coverage to 85 per cent of Tanzania’s population with 2G and 3G internet services and now it’s rolling out 4G countrywide.

“We are not competing for subscribers but for users of our services. In a market like Tanzania where almost everyone has more than one simcards, you may have a lot of customers who do not use your service,” said Zantel Chief Executive Officer Mr Benoit Janin at the official launch of the 4G internet at the weekend.

The company which is one of the Tanzania’s largest internet provider completed phase one of its network modernization to ensure customers in the mainland also enjoy the best 4G data experience.

As a result of the technical requirement of the modernization of the network, Zantel customers were temporarily needed to adjust their phone settings to “Automatic Network Selection” and enable data roaming so that they can continue enjoying Zantel services.

Although that is the default setting for the majority of phones, it’s estimated that some 15 per cent of the mobile devices will need to be correctly changed.