Zantel upgrades to 4G, advises clients to change phone settings

By Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Zantel is modernizing its network to roll out the fastest 4G data experience in Tanzania mainland.

Following the ongoing upgrading activities, the telecommunications firm advises customers to change settings of their mobile phones to continue getting data.

Subscribers are supposed to select automatic network and enable data roaming, the company said in a statement at the weekend.

“We have invested continuously in our network to ensure that every one in Tanzania can enjoy the benefits of mobile technology with Zantel. The ongoing network upgrade will further strengthen our network quality, unmatched coverage and access the fastest internet services available in the market today on the new 4G network,” said Zantel Chief Executive Officer Mr Benoit Janin,