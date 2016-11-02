Zuku TV launches Swahili Channel, debuts new program

Dar es Salaam. Zuku TV yesterday announced the launch of its Swahili channel with a foray of new content designed for the Tanzanian audience.
The channel Zuku Swahili Movies, will effectively change to a general entertainment channel now Zuku Swahili on channel 210 starting November 13th 2016, the company announced yesterday.
The channel will feature Bongo entertainment with a rich menu ranging from Bongo Movie Titles, Bongo Swahili series, Bongo magazine shows, Bongo star search for music, Bongo lifestyle talk shows, Bongo Secular music, Bongo Taarab Music, Bongo comedies, Bongo weekly gossip, Bongo gospel music complications and Bongo cooking shows among others.