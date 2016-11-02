Wednesday, November 2, 2016

Zuku TV launches Swahili Channel, debuts new program

 

In Summary

  • The channel Zuku Swahili Movies, will effectively change to a general entertainment channel now Zuku Swahili on channel 210 starting November 13th 2016, the company announced yesterday.
Advertisement
By Citizen Reporter

Dar es Salaam. Zuku TV yesterday announced the launch of its Swahili channel with a foray of new content designed for the Tanzanian audience.

The channel Zuku Swahili Movies, will effectively change to a general entertainment channel now Zuku Swahili on channel 210 starting November 13th 2016, the company announced yesterday.

The channel will feature Bongo entertainment with a rich menu ranging from Bongo Movie Titles, Bongo Swahili series, Bongo magazine shows, Bongo star search for music, Bongo lifestyle talk shows, Bongo Secular music, Bongo Taarab Music, Bongo comedies, Bongo weekly gossip, Bongo gospel music complications and Bongo cooking shows among others.

advertisement

In The Headlines

40 minutes ago

We will blacklist Kenya firms over poor work: JPM

President John Magufuli yesterday said that Tanzania will not hesitate to lock out shoddy Kenyan

Next budget set at Sh32tr as local borrowing scorned

The government yesterday tabled in Parliament a Budget Framework Plan and National Development

  • News
    IMF team’s verdict on national debt burden  
  • News
    No easy path to development, diplomat tells EAC members  
  • News
    Opposition duo to lead new city municipality  
  • News
    Pastoral communities get electricity  