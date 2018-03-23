Businesses urged to verify info online

By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Business Registration and Licensing Agency (Brela) yesterday called on businesspersons who registered their companies before February 1, 2018 to verify their information online.

The online verification will help the traders be accommodated into the new system.

Brela chief executive officer and registrar of companies Frank Kanyusi said in Dar es Salaam yesterday that the exercise was of paramount importance for the business people since they would now no longer be needed to travel all the way to Dar es Salaam.

“We want them to verify their information on their own before these are loaded onto the online system. Those companies registered from February 1, this year, already have their information loaded into the system,” he said.

Mr Kanyusi said owners of local companies will be required to include their Taxpayer Identification Number (TIN) and that of their National Identity Cards issued by the National Identification Authority (Nida).

“For foreigners owning the companies here, they will be required to include numbers of their valid travel passports,” he said.

He explained, noting that from now onwards there would be no paperwork because everything will be done online.