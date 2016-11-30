Businessman charged with Sh1bn fraud

By Rosina John @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. A prominent businessman, Mr Ndama Shaban Hussein, popularly known was “Ndama Mtoto wa Ng’ombe” was yesterday charged at the Kisutu Resident Magistrates’ Court with several counts, including forgery and over Sh1 billion money laundering.

Mr Hussein, who is from Mbezi Beach, Dar es Salaam, before resident magistrate Victoria Nongwa denied the charges and was remanded in custody until December 13, when the case will come up for another mention. Public Posecutor Christopher Msigwa assisted by Leonard Chalo, alleged that, the accused committed the offences between February and March 2014 in Dar es Salaam.

He alleged that, with intent to defraud, the accused forged an export permit for minerals and sample of minerals to show that a firm called “Muru Platinum Tanzania Investment Company Limited” was permitted to export four boxes of gold nuggets weighing 207kg worth $8,280,000 to a company based in Australia known as Trade TJL DTYL Limited, the fact he knew to be false.

It was also alleged that the accused forged a certificate of clearance from United Nations Dar es Salaam Office on March 6, 2014 to show that the gold nuggets were from the Democratic Republic of Congo intended to be exported by Muru Company to a firm based in Australia Trade TJL DTYL.

The prosecution alleged further that, the accused forged a customs declaration form dated February 20, 2014 to show that the local company had paid $331,200 as importation tax to the Tanzania Revenue Authority for the gold nuggets imported from the Democratic Republic of Congo.