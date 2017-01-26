CAG called on to audit projects

By Athuman Mtulya @mtulya amtulya@tz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma. The Parliamentary Local Authorities Accounts Committee (LAAC) chairman, Mr Ngombale Mwiru, has asked the Controller and Auditor General (CAG) to audit all development projects under the Dodoma Municipal Council.

According to Mr Mwiru, most of the projects under the municipality are dilapidated and some are ghost so there is a need to establish the extent of the problem. “We have to put an end to this rot. A lot of public funds are siphoned using these dubious projects,” he said.

The committee on Tuesday visited several development projects under the municipality and were alarmed by the implementation of Chigongwe Water Project, which on papers is stated to be completed by 95 per cent, while in reality it is not. The project is worth Sh533 million and already Sh409 million has been paid to the project contractor, Buyungu General Enterprises.

Dodoma Municipal Council acting water engineer Majuto Eliufoo told committee members that they had already tested water pumps and in two weeks the project would be ready and Chigonge residents would be connected to tap water. However, when the committee visited the project it found that even the water pipes had not been laid in all of the project area.

Mr Eliuofoo was still adamant that the project would be ready in two weeks, but this was rejected by LAAC members and municipal director Godwin Kunambi, who conceded that there was a big challenge in the implementation of development projects in the municipality.

Committee member Joseph Selasini (Rombo-Chadema) said he would resign from Parliament if the project would operate in the next three weeks. “Mr Chairman, let’s be honest with each other, especially on matters of national interest.

The truth is that this project has been mismanaged and funds have been squandered. And I dare say if it is going to work in three weeks I will resign from my parliamentary post.” The committee also rejected the municipal council report on a drip irrigation project at Gawaye Village, stating that the project, which cost Sh800 million, was poorly implemented.