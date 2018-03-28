CAG report leaves two district directors suspended

By Deogratius Kamagi @Deogratiuskamagi dkamagi@tz.nationmedia.com

Minister of State at President’s Office, Regional Administration and Local Government (PoRALG) Selemani Jafo yesterday suspended two district executive directors whose councils received poor audit certificate.

Those who have been suspended to pave way for investigation are Ms Hanji Godigodi from Kigoma district and Sabas Chambasi of Pangani district in Tanga region. The hummer also fell on former Kigoma Ujiji municipal director, Mr Judethadeus Mboya who has retired from public service.

The move comes after the three districts received qualified audit certificate for the 2016/17 financial year from the office of the Controller and Auditor General (CAG) that was submitted to President John Magufuli at State House in Dar es Salaam yesterday. In the report, Prof Assad said the three local government councils got qualified opinion. Shortly after receiving the report, Dr Magufuli directed Mr Jafo to take measures against the accounting officers, saying this would be a normal practice for poorly performing councils.

“I direct the minister on the docket to suspend the duo immediately. Sometimes it’s better if we take such actions,” he said at the event which was broadcast live, adding that investigation should be completed before long. Earlier, Prof Assad said there is weakness on supervision of long standing tax petitions at tax appeals tribunals that so far stands at Sh4.4 trillion and asked the government to intervene.

Responding to the opinion, Dr Magufuli asked the Chief Justice, Prof Ibrahim Juma to meet Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa and minister of Finance and Planning Dr Phillip Mpango to discuss better ways that the matter can be handled for the interest of the country.

“You can even form a task force of judges to flash out all these cases for the government to get this money to finance development projects and other expenditures, lets cooperate to mould our nation,” said President Magufuli. Reading the report, CAG Prof Mussa Assad said there significant improvement in management of government funds has been recorded at all levels.