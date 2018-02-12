Monday, February 12, 2018

CCM, Chadema deploy bigwigs as by-election day approaches

 

In Summary

  • A number of ministers and Members of Parliament (MPs) campaigned for the CCM candidate in Kinondoni Constituency, Mr Maulid Mtulia yesterday.
By The Citizen Reporters @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

As the day for parliamentary by-elections in Siha and Kinodnoni approaches, major political parties have deployed some of their best brains and influential politicians on the campaign trail in the endeavour to win voters over to their side.

Those present at Idrisa Street, Magomeni in Kinondini included the Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Dr Tulia Ackson, the Minister for Education, Science, Technology and Vocational Training, Prof Joyce Ndalichako and the Deputy Minister for Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children, Dr Faustine Ndugulile.

The group also involved MPs Hussein Bashe (Nzega Urban), Musa Azzan Zungu (Ilala), Livingstone Lusinde ‘Kibajaji’ (Mtera), Halima Bulembo (Special Seats) and Oliver Semuguruka (Special Seats).

Others were: Sixtus Mapumba (Mbinga Urban), Steven Ngonyani ‘Profesa Majimarefu’ (Korogwe), Joseph Musukuma (Geita Rural) and Rita Kabati (Special Seats).

As for the opposition Chadema, those who were deployed during a public rally that was held at Ali Maua Grounds included Former Prime Minister and the party’s Central Committee (CC) member, Mr Edward Lowassa; Iringa Urban MP, Peter Msigwa and his Kawe counterpart, Halima Mdee.

Others were: Ester Bulaya (Bunda Urban), Ubungo Mayor, Boniface Jacob; the party’s Ilala zone chairman, Dr Makongoro Mahanga, National Vice Chairman for Tanzania Mainland, Prof Abdallah Safari and former Muhambwe MP, Felix Mkosamali.

