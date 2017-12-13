Wednesday, December 13, 2017

CCM cadre held over Sh2m bribery allegation

 

In Summary

The man, who was recently announced a winner during the CCM primary election, is accused of bribing a security officer Sh2 million.

By Gasper Andrew @ThecitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Singida. The Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) has arrested a CCM cadre, who was running for the party’s nomination for Singida North parliamentary seat in connection with Sh2m bribery allegation.

PCCB boss in Singida Joshua Msuya, on Wednesday, December 13, said the man was arrested on December 12 at about 2pm.

He further said his office on December 11, this year, received reports of bribery acts involving some CCM candidates, including the suspect.

"We started to investigate the matter after receiving reports. We looked into the whole election process - before and after the election held at Ilongero Village on December 10, this year,” he said.

He added that preliminary investigation indicated that, the suspect contacted a security officer by telephone and bribed him Sh2 million.

He further noted that his office continued with investigation and urged candidates to adhere to election regulations.

"Whoever will be found involving oneself in corruption will be subjected to legal action and be taken to court,” he warned.

 

 

